Lee Sun-bin and Kang Tae-oh to star in 'Potato Research Institute'

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:51 am May 14, 2024

What's the story South Korean actors Lee Sun-bin and Kang Tae-oh have been officially confirmed as the leads in the upcoming romantic comedy K-drama Potato Research Institute. The announcement was made by the network tvN on Tuesday, May 14. Set against a rural potato research institute, the drama will feature Lee as Kim Mi-kyung, a researcher with a passion for potatoes.

Characters unveiled

Character details of 'Potato Research Institute' revealed

Lee's character, Kim, is described as an easygoing researcher with 12 years of experience. She leads a simple life in a rural area until her peaceful existence is disrupted by the arrival of So Baek-ho. Kang will portray So, a charming yet ruthless capitalist focused on profit-making who clashes with Kim at the potato research institute. Kang's involvement in the project has been in the news since March, fans would be happy about the confirmation.

Anticipation

Actors shared excitement for 'Potato Research Institute'

Expressing her enthusiasm, Lee said, "I am so happy and delighted to work with a tvN drama for the first time in a while. I feel excited to show a new side of me to viewers." Kang also spoke up about his first project after military discharge, "I am little nervous...but I am more excited about being able to greet viewers again with a great project. I will work hard on filming with joy as much as viewers have waited."

Twitter Post

Kang's agency shared his character's ID card while announcing casting