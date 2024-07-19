In short Simplifying... In short The producers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' have taken legal action against trade analysts Kadel and Jaiswal, accusing them of spreading false box office figures on social media.

Legal notice issued to trade analysts

'Kalki 2898 AD' producers initiate legal action against trade analysts

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:05 am Jul 19, 202411:05 am

What's the story The producers of the film Kalki 2898 AD have reportedly issued a legal notice to trade analysts Sumit Kadel and Rohit Jaiswal. The duo is accused of disseminating "fake" box office numbers for the movie. Bollywood Hungama reports that Kadel has already received the notice, while Jaiswal is expected to receive his by Saturday, July 20.

Accusations

Analysts accused of spreading false box office figures

Accused to be "samosa critics" in the industry, Kadel and Jaiswal are alleged to have claimed on their social media accounts that the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are intentionally releasing false figures. An entertainment portal source cited these tweets as defamatory, equating to labeling the producers as fraudsters. The producers have demanded a breakdown of the box office numbers from both analysts.

Legal implications

Legal consequences for non-compliance with producers' demands

The legal notice reportedly states that Kadel and Jaiswal must cite their source for the collections of Kalki 2898 AD and submit daily collections with a territorial breakdown to support their claim. Failure to comply within a set time frame will result in a fine of ₹25 crore for publishing false narratives. This hefty penalty underscores the seriousness of the allegations against the analysts.