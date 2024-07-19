In short Simplifying... In short Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Bad Newz' is set to break records with its opening day collection, surpassing his previous films like 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Uri'.

The film has already raked in ₹2.67 crore in advance ticket sales, outdoing the opening day collection of 'Sarfira'.

With a strong cast including newcomer Virk and popular actress Dimri, and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Bad Newz' is expected to make a significant impact at the box office.

Anticipation high for Vicky Kaushal's rom-com

'Bad Newz' predicted to be Vicky Kaushal's record-breaking opener

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:51 am Jul 19, 202410:51 am

What's the story The forthcoming romantic comedy, Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is anticipated to have a double-digit opening. This could potentially be the biggest opener of Kaushal's career. Early box office projections suggest that the film could rake in ₹9-10 crore on its first day of release this Friday, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Pre-release success

'Bad Newz' outshines 2024's Hindi films in advance sales

Despite a lackluster year for Hindi films at the box office in 2024, Bad Newz is already making waves. The film has sold 51,000 tickets at national chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis, collecting ₹2.67 crore in advance ticket sales according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This figure surpasses the opening day collection of Sarfira, which stood at ₹2.5 crore.

Past performances

'Bad Newz' poised to surpass Kaushal's previous openings

Kaushal's previous films have seen modest openings. His last release, Sam Bahadur, opened with ₹5.75 crore, while his film with Sara Ali Khan, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, made ₹5.49 crore on its opening day. However, his biggest opener so far has been the 2019 film Uri, which made ₹8.2 crore on its opening day and went on to make ₹245.36 at the domestic box office.

Star power

'Bad Newz' cast expected to boost film's collection

Virk, a newcomer to Hindi cinema, boasts a strong fan following in Punjab which could enhance the film's collection in the north. Dimri, who gained popularity after Animal's release last year, is experiencing her first theatrical release after her newfound success. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.