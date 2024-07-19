'Bad Newz' predicted to be Vicky Kaushal's record-breaking opener
The forthcoming romantic comedy, Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is anticipated to have a double-digit opening. This could potentially be the biggest opener of Kaushal's career. Early box office projections suggest that the film could rake in ₹9-10 crore on its first day of release this Friday, as reported by Pinkvilla.
'Bad Newz' outshines 2024's Hindi films in advance sales
Despite a lackluster year for Hindi films at the box office in 2024, Bad Newz is already making waves. The film has sold 51,000 tickets at national chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis, collecting ₹2.67 crore in advance ticket sales according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This figure surpasses the opening day collection of Sarfira, which stood at ₹2.5 crore.
'Bad Newz' poised to surpass Kaushal's previous openings
Kaushal's previous films have seen modest openings. His last release, Sam Bahadur, opened with ₹5.75 crore, while his film with Sara Ali Khan, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, made ₹5.49 crore on its opening day. However, his biggest opener so far has been the 2019 film Uri, which made ₹8.2 crore on its opening day and went on to make ₹245.36 at the domestic box office.
'Bad Newz' cast expected to boost film's collection
Virk, a newcomer to Hindi cinema, boasts a strong fan following in Punjab which could enhance the film's collection in the north. Dimri, who gained popularity after Animal's release last year, is experiencing her first theatrical release after her newfound success. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.