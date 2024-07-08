In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Jibraan Khan, known for his roles as a child artist in films like K3G and Rishtey, recently clarified that he did not audition for Tiger Shroff's role in 'SOTY 2'.

Instead, he suggested that he was likely trying out for the part played by Aditya Seal.

Khan also shared his career struggles due to his youthful appearance, which he feels has both hindered and helped him in the industry.

Jibraan Khan clarifies 'SOTY 2' audition rumors

'SOTY 2': Jibraan Khan denies auditioning for Tiger Shroff's role

By Isha Sharma 01:33 pm Jul 08, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Jibraan Khan, known for his recent leading role in Ishq Vishk Rebound, has addressed rumors regarding his audition for the film Student of the Year 2. While speaking to Hindustan Times, he confirmed that he did audition for the film but not for Tiger Shroff's role. "I was never going for Tiger's part in that," Khan clarified, dispelling the circulating misinformation. SOTY 2, released in 2019, also starred Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Role speculation

Khan revealed possible role in 'Student of the Year 2'

Khan further elaborated on his audition, suggesting that he was likely trying out for the role eventually played by Aditya Seal. "I think it was for (actor) Aditya Seal's role and rightly so. I used to look younger than them three-four years ago." He also clarified that he never intended to audition for Shroff's part, emphasizing that it was always "Shroff's film."

Career hurdles

Khan discussed career challenges due to youthful appearance

The 30-year-old actor also opened up about the difficulties he has encountered in his career due to his youthful looks. "What I faced was that I looked very kiddish, which was not working a few years ago and now suddenly there is a demand for looking young again." "So, I am now constantly in the middle of that. I don't know where I stand now." As a child artist, Khan starred in movies like K3G and Rishtey.