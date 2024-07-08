In brief Simplifying... In brief Kushal Tandon, a former Bigg Boss contestant, has taken to social media to express his outrage over an incident on 'BB OTT 3' where Armaan Malik slapped another contestant.

Tandon questioned the show's rules, asking if physical violence is now permitted.

By Isha Sharma 01:31 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Once known for its high-profile contestants, reality show Bigg Boss is now being dragged for its endorsement of violence. Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in the midst of controversy following an incident where contestant Armaan Malik slapped fellow participant Vishal Pandey. The dispute was ignited by Pandey's remark about Malik's second wife and fellow contestant, Kritika Malik. Actor Kushal Tandon, who partook in BB7, criticized the producers for not taking action against Malik's violent behavior.

Tandon voiced his disapproval of the incident on social media platform X on Monday. "This is so weird, Bigg Boss OTT is going to dogs already. But seriously makers a slap is allowed? And you are (not) allowed to call someone sunder (beautiful) if she is married? Ye kaunsa jurm jain boss (what crime is this)?" he wrote. "That a**hole who slapped should be out or else, everyone should slap everyone."

Tandon stated in subsequent tweets, "Kisi ko sunder bolna koi crime nahi hain." "Itneee bureee din nahi ayeee that I will watch this shit season. I got to know about this slap incident so voicing it out," he wrote in another tweet. Further expressing his anger, Tandon wrote, "Ek time tha Bigg Boss (used) to be so good, ab Ek ye time hain cringe contestants, cringe content."

What is the entire controversy?

During Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Malik's first wife, evicted contestant Payal Malik, returned to disclose that Pandey had confessed to "liking" Kritika. Pandey had reportedly said, "Kritika bhabhi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika bhabhi a lot)." "I feel guilty about it." When Malik came to know about these comments, he slapped Pandey in a fit of rage. Resultantly, Malik has been nominated for the entire season.

