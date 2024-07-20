In short Simplifying... In short Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is set to star in Aditya Sarpotdar's new Disney+ Hotstar series, drawing comparisons between his character and Indiana Jones.

What's the story Film-TV actor Rajeev Khandelwal has been cast in director Aditya Sarpotdar's forthcoming web series on Disney+ Hotstar. The yet-to-be-titled series is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Pratipashchandra. This news follows Sarpotdar's recent triumph with his horror comedy films, Munjya and Kakuda. In a Mid-Day interview, Khandelwal expressed his excitement about working with Sarpotdar, emphasizing the director's storytelling prowess.

The show will highlight 'another side' of Khandelwal

The Showtime actor told Mid-Day, "There are people who want to bring another side to you [on screen]. Aditya is one of them." "In this series, he will perform more than us because it's all about storytelling. I keep telling him, 'You had Munjya and Kakuda. Now, make this as big as Munjya." Apart from Kakuda and Munjya, Sarpotdar is also known for Faster Fene and Unaad.

Khandelwal draws parallels between his character and Indiana Jones

In another conversation with Times Now, Khandelwal had earlier offered insights into his character in the upcoming series. He drew comparisons between his role and the iconic Indiana Jones, stating, "It's a very interesting series. The closest parallel I can think of is Indiana Jones." Other details about the additional cast and release date remain shrouded in mystery, but the actor's comments hint at an adventurous and thrilling narrative.

Series based on the first Shivaji-Era historical mystery novel

Pratipashchandra was penned by Dr. Prakash Suryakant Koyade. The novel, recognized as the 'first Shivaji-era historical mystery novel,' revolves around a secret guarded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his intelligence chief Bahirji Naik. The book's narrative "connects the fourteenth century, seventeenth century, and twenty-first century." The series will be a unique experience for Khandelwal, whose previous OTT outings include projects like Naxalbari and Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.