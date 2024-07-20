In short Simplifying... In short Despite facing stiff competition and low occupancy rates, the Tamil film 'Indian 2' has managed to gross ₹143cr worldwide in its first week.

The sequel to the 1996 cult classic, featuring Kamal Haasan as the corruption-fighting vigilante, is expected to cross the ₹150cr mark soon.

What's the story Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi) experienced a significant drop in earnings on its eighth day of release, garnering just over ₹1cr. Despite high expectations, the movie's box office performance has been disappointing, falling short of initial projections. The film grossed ₹70.4cr in its first week with Tamil Nadu contributing the most—₹48.7cr. However, on Friday (Day 8), collections reached only ₹1.3cr, bringing the total to ₹71.7cr.

The occupancy rates in Tamil Nadu, a crucial market for Indian 2, remained low at around 12.82%. Despite the dip in earnings, the film managed to gross approximately ₹138cr in its first week and ₹3cr on the eighth day worldwide, totaling ₹143cr. The movie has successfully crossed the 50cr mark in Tamil Nadu despite challenges and is projected to surpass the 150cr mark soon.

Indian 2 had a strong opening, grossing ₹25.6cr on Day 1 with Tamil Nadu being the leading contributor (₹16.5cr). However, its performance dipped slightly on Day 2 with collections reaching ₹18.2cr. The decline in audience turnout coincided with the release of the Bollywood film Bad Newz on Friday which minted ₹8.30cr (nett) in India. This competition, coupled with negative reviews or lack of sustained audience interest, could explain the film's underwhelming performance.

Released on July 12, Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 cult classic Indian. Haasan reprises his role as the vigilante Senapathy, affectionately known as "Indian Thatha," who fights corruption using the ancient Indian martial art, Varma Kalai. The film also features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, S J Surya, Bobby Simha, and the late Nedumudi Venu. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies jointly produced this sequel directed by S Shankar.