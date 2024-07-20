In short Simplifying... In short Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has advocated for Kartik Aaryan to receive a National Award, likening Aaryan's outsider status and rise in Bollywood to his own journey.

Shatrughan Sinha praises Kartik Aaryan's performance in 'Chandu Champion'

Shatrughan Sinha demands National Award for Kartik Aaryan

What's the story Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has lauded Kartik Aaryan's performance in Kabir Khan's film, Chandu Champion. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Sinha praised Aaryan's dedication and passion, stating "What a sincere hardworking boy! Kartik deserves all the success he is getting." "He should get all the awards for this including the National award," he noted. Chandu Champion was released theatrically on June 14.

Sinha draws parallels between his and Aaryan's careers

Sinha drew parallels between his own career and Aaryan's. He said, "Jab main aaya tha toh baahar ka tha. I had no connections with the industry... Mere paas kuch bhi nahin tha. Except self-confidence. Just like Kartik." He also compared Aaryan to other successful actors who were outsiders when they entered the industry, stating "Every 10 years the film industry gets one outsider who takes over the industry. After Akshay Kumar it is Kartik Aaryan."

Aaryan's role in 'Chandu Champion' and future projects

Chandu Champion, directed by Khan and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is a biopic telling the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India's pioneering Paralympic gold medalist. Aaryan played the titular role in this film. Following its success and praises from fans and critics alike, Aaryan is currently filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee and co-starring Triptii Dimri, this film is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release.