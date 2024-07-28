In short Simplifying... In short Marvel is bringing back 'The Fantastic Four' with a 1960s twist, featuring Pedro Pascal as Mr Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby as the Invisible Woman.

The film, described as a "period film" by Marvel chief Kevin Feige, will also include appearances in the next two Avengers movies.

Marvel announces retro-future 'Fantastic Four' film

Marvel unveils retro 1960s vision for new 'The Fantastic Four'

12:09 pm Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Marvel Studios has announced the title and concept for the first Fantastic Four film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at San Diego Comic-Con. The movie, named The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will feature a Space Age aesthetic inspired by the 1960s. Director Matt Shakman introduced this retro-future vision to attendees, citing Syd Mead (American industrial designer) as an inspiration and associating the 1960s with optimism.

Film preview

Concept footage revealed retro aesthetic and cast details

The concept footage showcased a 1960s newsreel-like tone with scenes featuring Mr Fantastic in a classroom, the team's flying Fantasticar, space suits, a rocket launch, and The Thing on a dating show. The sequence ended with an image of Galactus, the film's antagonist. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby will play Susan Storm (the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn will portray Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will essay Ben Grimm (The Thing).

Behind the scenes

Cast members shared excitement and experience

Pascal expressed his enthusiasm about joining the MCU, likening it to becoming part of a "new family." Moss-Bachrach, cast as Ben Grimm, shared his experience of donning the superhero suit and receiving advice from Mark Ruffalo (Marvel's Hulk) on motion capture. Other cast members include Julia Garner as Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus, with Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and John Malkovich in undisclosed roles.

Upcoming projects

Production details and future MCU appearances unveiled

Michael Giacchino is set to compose the score for First Steps, with production commencing soon after the panelists return to the UK on Monday. Shakman will direct from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, with additional writing by Peter Cameron. The core Fantastic Four cast members will also appear in the next two Avengers movies. Marvel chief Kevin Feige described The Fantastic Four: First Steps as a "period film" on The Official Marvel Podcast.

Background

'Fantastic Four' has had a rocky time on screens

The Fantastic Four franchise has faced numerous challenges in its journey to the big screen. The initial 1994 film was abruptly scrapped despite being on a press tour, later revealed to have been produced solely for German filmmaker Bernd Eichinger to retain the movie rights. In the 2000s, Fox released two commercially successful yet critically panned movies. This was followed by a heavily criticized 2015 reboot. Now, The next film is slated for release on July 25, 2025.