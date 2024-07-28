In short Simplifying... In short Actress Urvashi Rautela expressed her distress over a leaked bathroom clip from her upcoming film 'Ghuspaithiya', stating she was upset when it was released.

She also wished no woman would have to experience such an incident.

In other news, Rautela was recently hospitalized due to an injury sustained while filming an action sequence for a Telugu film. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Urvashi Rautela clarifies viral video controversy

'Was upset': Urvashi Rautela on 'leaked' bathroom clip from 'Ghuspaithiya'

By Isha Sharma 11:37 am Jul 28, 202411:37 am

What's the story Actor Urvashi Rautela recently addressed a video of her that went viral earlier this month. As speculated, the clip, which shows Rautela changing in her bathroom, is actually a scene from her upcoming film, Ghuspaithiya. In a new interview, the actor expressed distress over the unauthorized online release of the clip and clarified that it was not a personal video but part of the movie.

Reaction

'Was upset for that period': Rautela's reaction

Rautela, speaking to Instant Bollywood, expressed her disappointment on the day the clip was released, stating, "The day the clip went out, obviously I was upset for that period of time." She emphasized that no personal clips of hers had ever been leaked, saying, "I wish no woman goes through something like this." Moreover, a phone call recording between Rautela and her alleged manager discussing its removal from social media platforms also surfaced online.

Career updates

Rautela's upcoming film and recent hospitalization

Ghuspaithiya, the film from which the leaked clip was taken, also stars Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar Singh and is directed by Susi Ganeshan. It is set to release on August 9. She was last seen in JNU: Jahangir National University earlier this year. In other news related to Rautela, she was recently hospitalized in Hyderabad after sustaining an injury while shooting an action sequence for Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming Telugu film NBK 109.