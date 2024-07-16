In short Simplifying... In short Avika Gor, known for her TV roles, stars in the new horror film 'Bloody Ishq'.

The plot revolves around Gor's character, Neha, who after an accident, moves to a Scottish island with her husband, only to uncover his dark secret.

The film, filled with unexpected twists, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 26.

'Bloody Ishq' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 26

Vikram Bhatt's 'Bloody Ishq' trailer is filled with unexpected twists

By Tanvi Gupta 05:58 pm Jul 16, 202405:58 pm

What's the story The trailer for the much-anticipated horror movie Bloody Ishq, directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, was dropped by Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday. The film promises a chilling narrative filled with unexpected twists, set in a world consumed by darkness where evil preys on primal emotions. The trailer suggests love as a potential beacon of hope, leaving viewers to speculate whether love will be the savior or take a terrifying turn.

Trailer breakdown

Avika Gor takes the lead in 'Bloody Ishq'

Avika Gor, acclaimed for her captivating performances in TV serials, headlines Bloody Ishq. The trailer for the new film reveals a chilling premise. Neha (played by Gor) suffers memory loss after an accident and seeks refuge on a remote Scottish island with her husband (played by Vardhan Puri). However, their seemingly idyllic escape takes a sinister turn as Neha discovers her husband harbors a terrifying secret.

Twitter Post

Actor's take

'Horror is something I enjoy as a genre': Gor

Gor expressed her excitement about landing the role—calling it both challenging and a perfect fit for her love of horror films. "Horror is something I enjoy as a genre and to land this role was interesting and challenging. This is entirely different from my roles in 1920: Horrors of the Heart or Mansion 24." "I'm grateful that when it comes to strong, emotional female characters I'm considered and it gave me this great opportunity to work with the Bhatts again."

Premiere date

'Bloody Ishq' set for exclusive Disney+ Hotstar premiere

Bloody Ishq is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on July 26. Bhatt praised Gor's talent and performance in the film, stating that after working with her on 1920: Horrors of the Heart, he knew she would be perfect for Bloody Ishq. He believes she has outdone herself with her performance in this project, and believes "that the film will leave an unforgettable mark."