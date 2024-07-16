In short Simplifying... In short Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana are set to star in the action thriller 'King', where they'll face multiple villains, including Abhishek Bachchan.

The film, produced by Marflix Entertainment and Red Chillies, will start shooting in November 2024 across various European locations, including Prague and London.

Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana to tackle several villains in 'King'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:53 pm Jul 16, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are set to star in an action-packed thriller titled King. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand, marks Suhana's big-screen debut. The father-daughter duo will portray a mentor-protegee relationship against the backdrop of the underworld. Now, brand new information about the villains has emerged.

Report

These villains would feature in addition to Abhishek

According to Pinkvilla, the father-daughter duo will lock horns with several antagonists in the action thriller. Abhishek Bachchan has been apparently cast as the main antagonist in this film, a rumor seemingly confirmed by Bachchan's father, Amitabh Bachchan himself. "While Abhishek Bachchan plays the main antagonist, there is a multi-villain arc in the film," revealed a source close to the development.

Production details

'King' to begin filming in November 2024

The casting process for King is currently underway, with filming set to commence in November 2024. The film will be shot both domestically and internationally, following extensive location scouting in Europe. "They plan to shoot the film at multiple European countries and a lot of action will unfold in Prague," said the source. Additionally, London has been scouted as a potential filming location. The shooting schedules are being planned at present.

Release details

'King' expected to hit theaters in late 2025/early 2026

Produced by Marflix Entertainment in collaboration with Red Chillies, King is aimed to be a raw action film filled with emotion. The movie is expected to premiere in theaters by late 2025 or early 2026. After the completion of King by mid-2025, Khan is anticipated to move on to another project, Pathaan 2, part of YRF's Spy Universe series. More updates on these projects are expected soon.