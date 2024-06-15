In brief Simplifying... In brief Vijay Sethupathi, co-star of Shah Rukh Khan in the film Jawan, praised Khan's storytelling skills and consistent energy levels, even when unwell.

'More attractive as a person': Vijay Sethupathi praises SRK

Jun 15, 2024

What's the story Vijay Sethupathi recently expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan during an interview with Cinema Vikatan. He described Khan as a "great storyteller" and praised his versatility. Sethupathi made these comments while discussing their collaboration on the film Jawan. The film, released in 2023, was directed by Atlee and also starred Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover.

'His mind is very versatile': Sethupathi

The Farzi actor told Cinema Vikatan, "I have been surprised to hear Mr Shah Rukh Khan's voice. He is a great storyteller. His mind is very versatile. I told him that he is more attractive as a person than a star." In Jawan, SRK played the dual roles of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad, while Sethupathi played the antagonist Kalee.

Sethupathi's learning from Khan's unwavering energy levels

In a separate interview with Hindustan Times, Sethupathi earlier shared his experiences working with Khan on the set of Jawan. He revealed that he was inspired by Khan's consistent energy levels, even when he was unwell. Sethupathi stated, "What I learned from Shah Rukh Khan is that his energy levels never go down. One day, during the shoot, he was unwell but you just can't figure it out unless he tells you."

Sethupathi's 50th film 'Maharaja' was recently released

Sethupathi's 50th film, Maharaja, was released on June 14. The film, directed by Nithilan Saminathan and co-starring filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, is a slow-burning thriller. It also stars Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Singampuli, and Vinod Sagar, among others. Prior to Maharaja, Sethupathi headlined Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif. It was directed by Sriram Raghavan and simulatenously shot in Hindi and Tamil.