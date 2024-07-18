In short Simplifying... In short Actress Urvashi Rautela is in the spotlight after a private video and a distressed phone call with her manager were leaked online.

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:31 pm Jul 18, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Actor Urvashi Rautela has found herself embroiled in a controversy following the leak of a private video. The video, which showed Rautela changing her clothes, was shared on social media by several users, including well-known paparazzi accounts. This incident has ignited a debate among netizens regarding privacy breaches versus potential PR stunts. Now, a phone call recording between Rautela and her manager discussing the incident has also surfaced online, adding fuel to the fire.

Leaked conversation

Rautela's confusion and manager's assurance revealed in leaked call

In the leaked phone call, Rautela can be heard expressing her bewilderment about the incident to her manager. "Have you seen the video? I just don't understand ki how are these things going out. I need to get on a call with them immediately," she said. Her manager responded by assuring her that efforts were underway to remove the video from social media platforms and suggested they meet in person for further discussion.

Injury update

Rautela's recent hospitalization adds to the controversy

Adding another layer to the controversy, Rautela was recently hospitalized in Hyderabad due to an injury she sustained while filming an action sequence for Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming Telugu film NBK 109. Her team confirmed that she suffered a 'terrible' fracture but is receiving top-notch treatment. The leaked call audio revealed that Rautela is expected back in Mumbai on July 19, where further discussions about the video leak will take place.

Career highlights

Speculations surrounding Rautela's leaked video and upcoming projects

The leaked video and subsequent conversation have led some social media users to speculate that this could be a publicity stunt for Rautela's upcoming movie. However, only Rautela can provide clarity on this matter. The actor, known for her roles in films like Waltair Veerayya and Hate Story 4, has several projects in the pipeline, including JNU: Jehangir National University, Dr. S - The Legend, and Not Your Baby.