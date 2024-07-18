In short Simplifying... In short Gauahar Khan, along with local farmer unions and politicians, criticized a Bengaluru mall for its dress code discrimination.

The incident sparked protests and led to the Karnataka government announcing a seven-day closure of the mall as a punitive measure.

The decision was welcomed by the assembly, with calls for immediate implementation.

Farmer denied entry into mall over attire

'Absolutely shameful': Gauahar Khan lambasts mall for denying farmer entry

04:50 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story In a recent incident that sparked public outrage, a 70-year-old farmer was denied entry into the GT Mall on Magadi Main Road in Bengaluru due to his traditional attire. The farmer, identified as Fakeerappa, was wearing a traditional dhoti and white shirt when he visited the mall with his son to watch a movie. This incident came to light when a video started circulating on social media platforms. Now, actor-model Gauahar Khan has reacted to the news.

Public reaction

'We all must be proud of our culture'

Khan publicly condemned the incident on Instagram Stories, sharing the video with a caption that read, "This is absolutely shameful. Strict action must be taken against the mall. This is India and we all must be proud of our culture." The incident also drew criticism from local farmer unions and politicians who demanded a formal apology from the mall management.

Protests emerge

Protests and political backlash followed incident

Following the incident, farmer unions threatened a protest demanding an apology from the mall. In response, farmers and a pro-Kannada organization staged a protest in front of the city mall. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also criticized the Congress-led government in Karnataka over the incident, with BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla expressing his outrage on social media.

Government action

Karnataka government announced mall closure in response

In response to the public outcry, the Karnataka government announced a seven-day closure of GT Mall. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh confirmed this action during an assembly session, stating that according to law, the government can shut down the mall for seven days as an action against the incident. Speaker UT Khader welcomed this move and urged immediate implementation.