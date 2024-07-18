In short Simplifying... In short In the film 'Ulajh', Janhvi Kapoor plays Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat caught in a web of conspiracy, a role she found both humbling and fascinating.

Her co-star, Rajesh Tailang, praised the cast's dedication, particularly noting Kapoor's performance, in which he saw glimpses of the late Sridevi.

The film, which also stars Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, explores themes of nepotism and survival.

Rajesh Tailang praises 'Ulajh' co-star Janhvi Kapoor

By Isha Sharma 04:13 pm Jul 18, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Janhvi Kapoor, the elder daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has received high praise from her co-star Rajesh Tailang for her performance in the upcoming film Ulajh. Tailang expressed admiration for her acting skills, stating he could see a "glimpse of Sridevi" in her. In an interview with Mid-Day, he described Kapoor as a "natural, supportive and grounded actor." The film releases on August 2.

Co-star commendation

Tailang lauded 'Ulajh' co-stars for sincerity and dedication

Tailang also spoke highly of his other co-stars in Ulajh, praising their sincerity and dedication to their roles. "All my co-stars in Ulajh are so sincere, and did such a good job. I don't think I was as good an actor at their age," he said. "[Roshan Mathew] and [Gulshan Devaiah] are thoughtful actors. They do a scene not just for the sake of it; they put a lot of thought and hard work behind it."

Character insight

Kapoor's role in 'Ulajh' explores intrigue and conspiracy

In Ulajh, Kapoor portrays Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy. The film's trailer presents her character as the youngest Deputy High Commissioner navigating a perilous path where every move is scrutinized. The narrative confronts the issue of nepotism as colleagues question her competence. Adding to the tension is Devaiah's character, an enigmatic undercover agent hinting at an internal leak that endangers undercover agents and thrusts Kapoor's character into a fight for survival.

Role reflection

Kapoor found portraying a diplomat 'humbling and fascinating'

Speaking about her role, Kapoor shared with ANI, "Portraying a diplomat for the first time has been both humbling and fascinating. Suhana's strength and vulnerabilities resonated with me, and I'm eager for audiences to experience her journey." Ulajh, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, also stars Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. It's Kapoor's second release of the year after Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.