In brief Simplifying... In brief Instagram has introduced a new feature allowing users to livestream exclusively to their close friends, aiming to create a more personal and intimate experience.

This move aligns with Instagram's recent shift towards private platform use, including options to make posts visible only to close friends and mute interactions from all but close friends.

This feature offers a unique way to share content or host study sessions without judgment from the wider follower base. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The new way to livestream is aimed at a smaller, more private audience

Instagram now lets you livestream to just your close friends

By Akash Pandey 11:52 am Jun 21, 202411:52 am

What's the story Instagram has introduced a new feature, enabling users to host live broadcasts exclusively for their selected close friends. Now available worldwide, it allows up to three other accounts to participate in the live broadcast with the original user. The introduction of this feature marks a shift from the previous setup, where anyone could tune in and watch your broadcast if your account was public, and all of your followers could watch the stream if you had a private account.

Feature use

A more intimate broadcasting experience

The new feature is designed to provide a more personal experience, similar to a group call on WhatsApp or FaceTime rather than a public livestream. Instagram suggests various uses for this feature, such as sharing influencer content like haul or "get ready with me" videos without judgment from certain followers. It could also be used for hosting study sessions with select friends, offering users the opportunity to engage with their close friends in a more intimate setting.

Strategic shift

Instagram's pivot toward private platform use

The new feature is in line with Instagram's recent focus on more private modes of using the platform. The company has seen significant growth due to features like direct messaging. In November, Instagram introduced an option for users to make posts on their grid visible only to close friends instead of their entire follower list. In May, they added the ability to mute interactions from everyone except close friends.