Karachi Bakery selling expired products: Hyderabad store found violating regulations

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:21 pm May 06, 202412:21 pm

What's the story Recent inspections by the Commissioner of Food Safety for Telangana have uncovered multiple safety violations at several renowned food outlets in Hyderabad. The popular eatery—Karachi Bakery—was found selling expired rusks, biscuits, candy, and chocolate cakes. Additionally, many of their pastries and cakes lacked use-by dates, a clear violation of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations.

Unlicensed operations and fake products found

The commissioner's task force also inspected businesses in the Moazzam Jahi Market area. The post revealed that Bilal Ice Cream's outlet and production unit were operating without a valid license or registration. "The fake brand water bottles found. Also, notice issued and action will be taken," the commissioner stated on social media. Additionally, expired stocks of food items worth ₹5,200 were discarded at Karachi Bakery for breaching FSSAI regulations.

Food safety violations at Clove Vegetarian Fine Dine

On May 4, the Food Safety Task Force inspected Clove Vegetarian Fine Dine in Himayatnagar in Hyderabad. They discovered expired products such as cheese, syrup, ATC spices, sandwich bread, and brown sugar. The task force also found live cockroaches in the ice cream storage unit and carrots showing signs of fungal infestation. Further violations included cooked vegetable biryani stored near stagnant drainage in the fridge and unlabelled chana dal samples taken for further testing.