Eminem announces 'The Death of Slim Shady' album release date

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:26 pm Jul 02, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Acclaimed rapper Eminem has announced that his forthcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) will be released on July 12. The announcement was made through a promotional video on social media, which depicted a woman giving birth to a baby with black eyes and horns. Eminem tweeted about the album release, exclaiming, "OH SH_T!!! THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GRACE) July 12!!!."

Single launch

Second single 'Tobey' to be released ahead of album

The announcement of the album's release date comes just before the launch of its second single Tobey, which features Big Sean and Babytron. The song, accompanied by a video directed by Cole Bennett, is set to be released tonight (US time). It is speculated that the song is named after actor Tobey Maguire, based on a lyric from the song's teaser.

Chart success

Eminem's first single 'Houdini' debuted at No. 2 on Billboard

The first single from the album, Houdini, was released earlier and is seen as a callback to Eminem's 2002 single Without Me. The song, which includes references to Megan Thee Stallion and Steve Miller Band, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. To announce Houdini, Eminem collaborated with magician David Blaine for a FaceTime video he posted on his social media platforms.

Career milestone

Eminem bids farewell to alter ego Slim Shady

Eminem first announced The Death of Slim Shady during the NFL Draft in April, releasing a Detroit Murder Files crime show teaser alongside it. He also published an obituary in the Detroit Free Press, bidding farewell to Slim Shady, his career-long alter ego that he has portrayed in his songs and videos. This marks a significant milestone in the rapper's illustrious career.

Collaboration

Dr. Dre contributes to Eminem's upcoming album production

In addition to the two singles, The Death of Slim Shady is expected to feature production from Dr. Dre. This was revealed by Dr. Dre himself, who stated that he contributed to the project. The collaboration between Eminem and Dr. Dre continues their long-standing professional relationship in the music industry.