Next Article

Eminem's next album is expected to release this year

Dr. Dre drops details about Eminem's 12th studio album

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:41 pm Mar 22, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Acclaimed rapper and producer, Dr. Dre, has announced that Eminem's 12th studio album is in the works and slated for release this year. The revelation was made on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Dre enthusiastically shared the news. He confirmed that he had discussed with Eminem, who gave him the green light to reveal the upcoming album's arrival on the show.

Forthcoming album

The album's tracks haven't been finalized yet

Dre has also revealed his participation in the upcoming album, characterizing the songs as "fire." However, he confessed that he hasn't listened to all of the finalized tracks yet, as Eminem prefers to keep his music confidential. "[Eminem] keeps his music under lock and key, so I haven't even heard everything," Dre elaborated on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, adding that he is keen to hear the completed work.

Discography

A look at Eminem's recent releases

Eminem's studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, was launched in 2020, featuring the popular Godzilla featuring Juice Wrld. He followed up with Music to Be Murdered By - Side B the same year and later launched the greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2 in 2022. The disclosure of his forthcoming album coincided with Dre being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an event graced by fellow artists, including Eminem himself.

Mutual admiration

Dre thinks Eminem is the 'best MC ever'

In a recent conversation on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, Dre voiced his respect for Eminem's talent, stating: "I think he's the best MC ever. Point blank, period." Eminem, also recognized as Slim Shady, commands a massive global fan base with 41.7M followers on Instagram. His last original studio album Music to Be Murdered By from 8 Mile secured Number 3 on the Billboard top 100 chart.

Looking at their friendship

The enduring relationship between Dre and Eminem

Dre and Eminem have a long-standing friendship and professional association, with Dre playing a pivotal role in Eminem's ascent to stardom in the music industry. The pair co-own Aftermath Entertainment, the record label to which Eminem is affiliated. Their bond has been strengthened through shared personal hardships and their mutual admiration for each other's talent, creating a partnership that has made a lasting impact on the music world.