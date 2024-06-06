Next Article

Traffic accident at Hyderabad intersection

Video: Speeding car jumps signal, hits another, flips multiple times

By Chanshimla Varah 06:44 pm Jun 06, 202406:44 pm

What's the story A dramatic CCTV footage of a traffic accident at a bustling intersection in Hyderabad, where a black Kia Carens was seen speeding and attempting to jump a red light, has surfaced online. The vehicle collided with a white Toyota Innova Hycross, resulting in the Kia flipping multiple times. The incident took place near Secunderabad Club last Thursday. Both occupants of the MUV, the driver and passenger, were safely extracted and transported to a nearby hospital.

Rescue operation

Immediate rescue and hospitalization followed the accident

They received treatment for minor injuries sustained in the collision. The Kia Carens had recently undergone testing under new protocols by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). It received a 3-star safety rating, scoring 22.07 out of 34 possible points for adult protection and 40.92 out of 49 for child protection ratings. The SUV model comes equipped with six standard airbags as a safety feature.

