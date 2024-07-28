In short Simplifying... In short Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about the impact of his parents' tumultuous relationship on his childhood, which has influenced his adult life, including his relationship with wife Alia Bhatt.

'Was always scared': Ranbir on childhood trauma from Neetu-Rishi's fights

By Isha Sharma 11:09 am Jul 28, 202411:09 am

What's the story Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently disclosed his childhood trauma stemming from the frequent quarrels between his parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. In a candid interview with Nikhil Kamath on the YouTube channel 'People by WTF,' Kapoor expressed the fear and anxiety he experienced due to his parents' volatile relationship. He revealed, "Anybody who speaks in a louder tone, it disturbs me, since childhood... I was always scared and on the edge." Kapoor-Singh got married in January 1980.

Childhood burden

Kapoor recalls feeling responsible during parents' arguments

Kapoor further detailed his experiences, sharing, "My parents went through a lot of fights... I have spent most of my childhood on the staircases, hearing them fight." "I think they were both going through a rough patch. My sister wasn't around, so I kind of felt responsible. My mother used to talk about her feelings to me. But, my father wasn't that expressive. I never understood or heard his point of view."

Impact in adulthood

Alia Bhatt's 'loudness,' its impact on RK, and her change

The trauma seemingly affected the Sanju actor well into his adulthood as well, leading him to request his wife Alia Bhatt to alter her tone, since he doesn't like loud noises. He revealed, "She, for example, used to speak in a very loud tone and I think because of my father's tone, growing up, that always kind of rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy. "

Films

Kapoor's latest film and upcoming projects

Kapoor's most recent film, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring a star-studded cast, achieved commercial success. However, it faced criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity and glorification of violence. His next project is Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana, co-starring Sai Pallavi. He is also set to star in Love & War, starring Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.