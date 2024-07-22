In short Simplifying... In short Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are teaming up for a new song, marking their first collaboration since their 2012 film, Son of Sardaar.

The project may also feature music sensation AP Dhillon.

What's the story Long-time friends and Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are reportedly set to reunite for a special musical project. The duo, known for their previous collaborations in films like Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai, is currently discussing the venture, reported Times Now. An insider revealed that both actors "are fond of each other and were keen to work on a project together." An official announcement is awaited.

The last time Khan and Dutt shared screen space was in 2012 for the movie Son of Sardaar, where Khan made a cameo appearance. Their friendship has remained strong over the years. This enduring bond has led to their new collaboration on a special song. The source also hinted at music sensation AP Dhillon possibly being part of this upcoming project. Dhillon, immensely popular among Bollywood stars, recently performed at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Looking at Khan-Dutt's next projects

Khan was last seen in Maneesh Sharma-helmed Tiger 3, released in 2023. He is currently working on Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, and is also set to appear in Aditya Chopra's Tiger vs Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Dutt, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Double iSmart on August 15 and is also a part of Housefull 5.