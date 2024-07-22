Tishaa Kumar cremated; Jaaved Jaaferi, Farah Khan pay respects
Tishaa Kumar, the 20-year-old daughter of T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar and former actor Tanya Singh, passed away on July 18, following a prolonged battle with cancer. Born on September 6, 2003, she was the cousin of Bhushan Kumar and granddaughter of famed composer Ajit Singh. Despite her low profile, Tishaa was often seen at T-Series film screenings. Her funeral was reportedly conducted at Ville Parle crematorium on Monday afternoon in Mumbai and several celebrities arrived to pay their tribute.
Funeral amid Mumbai rains: Bollywood in attendance
Family members, including Krishan, Divya Khossla Kumar, Bhushan, Tulsi Kumar, and Khushali Kumar were captured at the funeral. Despite waterlogged conditions in Mumbai, actors Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Saiee Manjrekar, director-choreographer Farah Khan, and director Sajid Khan were also spotted by the paparazzi. Though Tishaa stayed away from the media glare, her last reported public appearance was during the screening of T-Series's Animal in December 2023.
Tishaa was about to celebrate her 21st birthday
The official statement from the Kumar family, released on Friday, read, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family's privacy is respected." She was only two months shy of reaching her 21st birthday and was undergoing treatment in Germany. May she rest in peace.