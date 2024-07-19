Remembering Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar

T-Series heiress Tishaa Kumar loses battle with cancer at 20

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:35 pm Jul 19, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Tishaa Kumar, the 20-year-old daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar and cousin of Bhushan Kumar, passed away on Thursday. Born on September 6, 2003, she was less than two months shy of her 21st birthday at the time of her death. Tishaa had been battling cancer for several years and was reportedly receiving treatment in Germany where she ultimately succumbed to the disease.

Community grief

Bollywood mourns the loss of young Tishaa

The news of Tishaa's passing has sent shockwaves through the Bollywood community. Despite being part of a prominent Bollywood family, very little information is publicly available about her. However, she was often seen at film screenings produced by T-Series. One of her last public appearances was on November 30, 2023, when she attended the premiere of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Family

Know more about Tishaa's parents

Tishaa was the only child of Kumar, the co-owner of music and film production house T-Series, and Tanya Singh, the daughter of composer Ajit Singh and sister of actor Nattasha Singh. Kumar is the brother of Gulshan Kumar. Singh was a singer and actor before tying the knot with Kumar in July 2002.