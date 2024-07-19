In short Simplifying... In short Netflix's revenue surge in India is credited to popular shows like 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' and 'Amar Singh Chamkila', along with licensed films like 'Laapataa Ladies' and 'Shaitaan'.

International content, including 'Bridgerton 3' and 'Baby Reindeer', also resonates with Indian audiences.

Netflix's future Indian line-up includes exciting non-fiction and fiction offerings, promising continued growth and viewer engagement. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India's Netflix revenue growth surges

Thanks to 'Heeramandi,' 'Kapil Show,' India fueled Netflix's revenue surge

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:53 pm Jul 19, 202412:53 pm

What's the story India has secured the third position globally in terms of revenue percentage growth for streaming behemoth Netflix in Q2 2024. This significant surge is largely attributed to the rising popularity of Indian content on the platform, with shows like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, The Great Indian Kapil Show, and Amar Singh Chamkila leading the charge. According to Netflix's second-quarter earnings report released on Thursday, India and the UK have demonstrated particularly robust performances this year.

Content power

'Laapataa Ladies,' 'Shaitaan' also contributed

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has played a pivotal role in Netflix's success in India, amassing 15M views and becoming the platform's most-watched Indian drama series. Another significant contributor is the Imtiaz Ali-directed biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, which attracted 8.3M viewers. Licensed films such as Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Ajay Devgn's horror drama Shaitaan have also found considerable success on the streaming platform.

Global appeal

International content is popular on Netflix India

Alongside Indian content, international shows and films have also found favor with Indian audiences. Bridgerton 3, Baby Reindeer, the K-drama Queen of Tears, and films like Hit Man and Under Paris have been popular on Netflix this year. From the UK, the 11-time Emmy nominee Baby Reindeer emerged as a big hit with 88.4M views. Other UK titles such as The Gentlemen, One Day, and Fool Me Once have also spent multiple weeks on Netflix's global TV top 10 list.

Future content

Netflix's upcoming Indian line-up for 2024

Netflix has an exciting line-up of Indian content. Non-fiction offerings include Modern Masters feat. SS Rajamouli, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, and Yo Yo Honey Singh. In the fiction category, viewers can look forward to the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and new seasons of The Great Indian Kapil Show and Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Other upcoming projects include Anubhav Sinha's drama IC814: The Kandahar Hijack and films Do Patti and Vijay 69.