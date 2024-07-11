In short Simplifying... In short Lung cancer rates in India have risen from 6.62 per 100,000 in 1990 to 7.7 per 100,000 in 2019, largely due to lifestyle changes like increased tobacco use and air pollution.

Most lung cancer patients in India never smoked

By Simran Jeet 06:16 pm Jul 11, 2024

What's the story Scientists have discovered that lung cancer in Southeast Asia, particularly India, differs from other regions due to the unique genetic diversity of its population. Surprisingly, most Indian lung cancer patients are non-smokers, indicating factors beyond tobacco use. Air pollution has been identified as a significant cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The study was published in The Lancet's eClinical Medicine Journal.

Early onset of lung cancer in India: Study findings

The research, conducted by scientists from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, revealed that lung cancer diagnosis typically occurs between ages 54 and 70 in India. This is about a decade earlier than in Western countries. This is attributed in part to India's younger population, with a median age of 28.2 years, compared to 38 years in the USA and 39 years in China.

Rising incidence of lung cancer in India: Tobacco consumption

The incidence rate of lung cancer in India increased from 6.62 per 100,000 in 1990 to 7.7 per 100,000 in 2019, with a significant urban rise expected by 2025. Dr. Tanureet Sandhar, Consultant Physician at CanCure Clinic in Phagwara, attributes this increase to lifestyle changes, particularly tobacco consumption. Southeast Asian countries are among the highest producers and consumers of tobacco, with India ranking as the world's second largest consumer and third largest producer of tobacco.

Risk ractors and trends in lung cancer among non-smokers

Several studies indicate a significant proportion of lung cancer cases in Southeast Asia are among never-smokers, ranging from 40% to 50% in India and 83% in South Asian women. Important risk factors include air pollution, particularly PM2.5 in urban areas, and occupational exposures like asbestos in construction industries. Second-hand smoke from biomass fuel in rural areas also contributes. Genetic susceptibility, hormonal factors, and pre-existing lung conditions are additional contributors to rising lung cancer rates in non-smokers.

Climate change and lung cancer in Asia

A related study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, examined the impact of climate change on lung cancer in Asia. The World Air Quality Report 2022 revealed that South Asia is home to 37 of the world's 40 most polluted cities, with India among the four most polluted countries. The authors noted that as climate change continues to unfold, it exacerbates the burden of lung cancer, already a significant public health challenge in Asia.

High lung cancer cases in Asia's worst-hit countries

Countries including China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand have been severely affected by national disasters and recorded the highest lung cancer cases in 2020 with over 965,000 new cases. These nations are among the worst hit by pollution and climate change in Asia. The high incidence of lung cancer underscores the urgent need for region-centric studies and dynamic guidelines to address this growing public health challenge.

TB and lung cancer in Southeast Asia and India

The coexistence of tuberculosis (TB) and lung cancer in Southeast Asia adds to the complexity of lung cancer cases in India. TB and lung cancer may present concurrently or sequentially, with instances where TB precedes lung cancer or vice versa. This dual burden underscores the need for comprehensive strategies in managing and treating both diseases effectively within the region, highlights Sandhar.