Dhanush to direct new film starring Prakash Raj-Nithya Menen

By Isha Sharma 02:05 pm Jul 22, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Kollywood star Dhanush is preparing to direct a new film with Prakash Raj and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The announcement was made by Raj at the Telugu pre-release event for Dhanush's forthcoming pan-Indian action drama, Raayan, on Sunday. If it comes to pass, the new project will be Dhanush's fourth time in the director's chair. Interestingly, in 2022, he acted with Raj and Menen in Thiruchitrambalam, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Details of new project revealed at 'Raayan' pre-release event

The pre-release event for Raayan took place in Hyderabad and was attended by Dhanush along with several other cast and crew members. The film, which is set to release on Friday, features Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, and Selvaraghavan in significant roles. Raayan, also directed by Dhanush, is produced by Sun Pictures and features music composed by AR Rahman.

Dhanush's upcoming directorial and acting projects

In addition to the aforementioned films, Dhanush is also slated to helm Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, starring Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Mathew Thomas. As an actor, he is looking forward to Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, reportedly co-starring Triptii Dimri. The film will be primarily shot in Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh and marks Dhanush's fourth venture into Hindi cinema, following Raanjhanaa, Shamitabh, and Atrangi Re.