Dhanush-led 'Raayan' opens advanced bookings 4 days ahead of release
Tamil Nadu is buzzing with anticipation for the release of Dhanush's 50th film, Raayan, which has now opened for advanced bookings. Directed by Dhanush himself, the film is set to premiere with first-day shows starting at 9:00am. Originally scheduled for release on June 13, Raayan was delayed due to unspecified reasons. The film is now set to premiere globally on Friday (July 26), coinciding with Dhanush's birthday week.
'Raayan' features a stellar ensemble cast and an intriguing plot
Raayan boasts a star-studded cast with acclaimed actors Kalidas Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan delivering performances. Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan also plays a pivotal role in the film. The plot follows an ordinary young man who embarks on a mission to avenge his family's death by delving into the dangerous world of an organized crime syndicate. This premise has set high expectations for its box office success and critical acclaim.
Does 'Raayan' have a trailer yet?
The trailer for Raayan was dropped on July 16, promising a high-octane blend of action, suspense, and thrill. In a gripping showcase, Dhanush makes a powerful entrance, embarking on a relentless rampage against those who cross his path. The film, which dives deep into the criminal underworld, features Dhanush in the titular role as a determined young man seeking vengeance for his family's murder.
'Raayan' received an 'A' certificate
This marks Dhanush's second directorial project following his successful 2017 film Pa Paandi. The movie, an action thriller, has completed censor formalities with an 'A' certificate. This is Dhanush's second film after Vada Chennai (2018) to receive such a rating. As for the crew, the music for Raayan was composed by AR Rahman while cinematography was handled by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK.