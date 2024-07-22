In short Simplifying... In short Andrew Garfield's girlfriend, a professional witch and spiritual mentor named Tomas, has voiced her frustration over the media's harsh scrutiny and online bullying, particularly from other women.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in April during a double date in Malibu, are navigating this new public attention.

Tomas, previously divorced four times, is grappling with the negative comments about her appearance and the focus on her relationship over her accomplishments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Not his shadow': Andrew Garfield's girlfriend condemns media's 'misogynistic' scrutiny

By Tanvi Gupta 01:31 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Dr. Kate Tomas, the new partner of Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield, has voiced her dissatisfaction with the public's fixation on her relationship. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, she labeled this interest as "misogynistic." Despite her own significant achievements, Tomas finds it disheartening that her romantic involvement with Garfield seems to overshadow them. She stated emphatically, "I don't want to sit under anybody's shadow."

Media pressure

Tomas criticized the paparazzi's role in amplifying public scrutiny

Tomas, who identifies as a "professional witch" and "spiritual mentor," has faced increased scrutiny since she began dating the Amazing Spider-Man star. She expressed her discontent with the paparazzi, stating, "They [the paps] will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst." The 42-year-old has been divorced four times and this public attention on her personal life is a new challenge she is grappling with.

Cyberbullying

'Thousands of women telling me I'm ugly...'

On her podcast, The Friday Emails, Tomas opened up about the online cruelty she has been subjected to, particularly from other women. She shared her experience saying, "F-king hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I'm ugly, I'm unattractive, I'm less than in every conceivable way." "It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man."

Relationship timeline

When did Garfield and Tomas publicly acknowledge their relationship

Garfield and Tomas confirmed their relationship in April when they were seen holding hands during a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in Malibu, California. This public outing came two months after Garfield was spotted being affectionate with Sports Illustrated model Olivia Brower. The 40-year-old actor has previously been linked to model Alyssa Miller, actor Emma Stone, and singer Rita Ora.