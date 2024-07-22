In short Simplifying... In short Manav Kaul, star of the series 'Tribhuvan Mishra', shares his experience of filming intimate scenes, crediting director Puneet Krishna for his guidance.

'Tribhuvan Mishra': Manav Kaul reveals secrets behind filming intimate scenes

By Isha Sharma 01:15 pm Jul 22, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Writer-actor Manav Kaul has taken on a challenging role in the new Netflix show Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, conceived by Puneet Krishna. The project caught Kaul's attention while he was in Kashmir, prompting him to immediately say yes. The plot centers around an ordinary man who becomes an escort to financially support his family. Kaul expressed that the character demanded total honesty and a non-judgmental approach from him as an artist.

Kaul shares insights on challenges and approach to new role

Kaul acknowledged the difficulty of embodying such a character. He told Mid-Day, "It was difficult to perform a role like this." "Vulnerability in the situations [that the series depicts] was possible only because Puneet helped. The way he narrated the story, I could see my character. I had to approach it with simplicity." The show also stars Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Faisal Malik, among others.

Kaul commends Krishna's treatment of sensitive scenes

Kaul expressed admiration for Krishna's meticulous crafting of the series' intimate scenes. He said, "While doing readings, I realized how tender the scenes are." "I used to go quiet during the shoot of the sensitive scenes, and wanted to portray them with the vision we had in mind." Further crediting Krishna he added, "Puneet, even in the darkest scenes, has said something profound in the funniest way." The show dropped on the streamer on July 18.