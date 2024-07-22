In short Simplifying... In short Kusha Kapila, after enduring a roast that she found "shockingly unkind", has vowed to never participate in one again without knowing the content beforehand.

She expressed her discomfort with jokes that she felt dehumanized her and emphasized the importance of respecting boundaries in comedy.

Despite the unpleasant experience, Kapila is moving forward with her career, with her next project, "Life hill Gayi", set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 9.

Kusha Kapil speaks against 'Pretty Good Roast Show'

Kusha Kapila says 'shockingly unkind' roast 'dehumanized' her

By Isha Sharma 05:45 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Instagram influencer and actor Kusha Kapila has responded to the controversy surrounding her recent appearance on Aashish Solanki's Pretty Good Roast Show. The episode, featuring stand-up comedians Samay Raina, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Shreya Priyam Roy, and Gurleen Pannu, sparked discussion due to jokes about Kapila's recent divorce. In a statement released by Kapila, she clarified that she was not paid for her participation and that "it was done in good faith and for a friend."

Kapila expresses discomfort over roast show jokes

Kapila admitted that she was unaware of the content. "I had no idea what was in store for me. Maybe I should have asked for a script and known better, but since friends were involved, I didn't." Despite her discomfort with some jokes, she endured them in front of a live audience. "This is the third roast of my career technically, and I shall never sit for one again lol, at least not without knowing what may come for me."

'I have been told that I deserve these jokes'

Kapila revealed that she feared being labeled a 'coward' or 'crybaby' if she had not allowed the episode to go live. "I absolutely was not okay for it to play for millions of people since some jokes straight up dehumanized me. It was shockingly unkind." "Over the course of the last six months during negotiations, I have been told that I deserve these jokes and that as a divorced woman, I should have seen this coming."

The importance of respecting boundaries in comedy

Kapila emphasized, "We all have our boundaries and all of those boundaries are valid and should be respected." "I may have sat for the roast but I don't stand for everything that has come out of it. I take pride in the fact that I didn't stage a walkout." On the work front, she will next be seen in Life hill Gayi alongside Divyenndu. The project is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 9.