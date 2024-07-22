BLACKPINK's big comeback announced! New album, tour set for 2025
K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is slated for a comeback in 2025, as announced by YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk. This marks their first release since the 2022 album Born Pink. In addition to the new album, the group will also embark on an international world tour in the same year. "There will be a highly-anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK and it will also be the year that BLACKPINK starts their world tour," stated Yang in his announcement video.
BLACKPINK's journey to international stardom
BLACKPINK, composed of members Rose, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, made their debut under YG Entertainment in 2016. Since then, the group has gained international acclaim with chart-topping hits such as Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, Whistle, and Lovesick Girls. YG had previously announced a special event to celebrate the group's eighth anniversary on August 8 by inviting 88 fans. On Monday, the agency also unveiled a detailed schedule for the upcoming releases of its artists.
YG Entertainment's first successful girl group, 2NE1, reunites
Meanwhile, YG also confirmed the reunion of its "first-ever successful girl group," 2NE1, consisting of Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy. The iconic band is set to celebrate its 15th debut anniversary with a global tour starting in Seoul in October. This will be followed by performances in Osaka in late November and Tokyo in December. The reunion showcases their continued dominance in the music industry through 2025.