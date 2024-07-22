In short Simplifying... In short BLACKPINK, the globally acclaimed K-pop group, is making a grand comeback with a new album and tour in 2025.

BLACKPINK announces 2025 comeback with a new album, world tour

By Tanvi Gupta 05:43 pm Jul 22, 202405:43 pm

What's the story K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is slated for a comeback in 2025, as announced by YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk. This marks their first release since the 2022 album Born Pink. In addition to the new album, the group will also embark on an international world tour in the same year. "There will be a highly-anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK and it will also be the year that BLACKPINK starts their world tour," stated Yang in his announcement video.

Group history

BLACKPINK's journey to international stardom

BLACKPINK, composed of members Rose, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, made their debut under YG Entertainment in 2016. Since then, the group has gained international acclaim with chart-topping hits such as Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, Whistle, and Lovesick Girls. YG had previously announced a special event to celebrate the group's eighth anniversary on August 8 by inviting 88 fans. On Monday, the agency also unveiled a detailed schedule for the upcoming releases of its artists.

2NE1 reunion

YG Entertainment's first successful girl group, 2NE1, reunites

Meanwhile, YG also confirmed the reunion of its "first-ever successful girl group," 2NE1, consisting of Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy. The iconic band is set to celebrate its 15th debut anniversary with a global tour starting in Seoul in October. This will be followed by performances in Osaka in late November and Tokyo in December. The reunion showcases their continued dominance in the music industry through 2025.