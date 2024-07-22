In short Simplifying... In short "Veep" creator, Iannucci, has responded to fans drawing parallels between the show's plot and President Biden's decision not to seek re-election in 2024, a first in 56 years.

This isn't the first time the political satire has mirrored real-life events, with fans noting similarities with other political happenings, including the Conservative Party's immigration initiative and Harris's presidential run. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Veep' creator responds to real-life comparisons

'Veep' creator reacts on similarities between show, Biden's presidential exit

By Tanvi Gupta 05:41 pm Jul 22, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Armando Iannucci, the creator of the political satire series Veep, has responded to comparisons between his show and recent real-life political events. The similarities came to light after US President Joe Biden decided not to run for re-election in 2024, and instead endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor. This move was likened by many fans to a storyline in Veep, where the vice president announces her intention to run for president when the incumbent decides against seeking re-election.

Creator's response

Iannucci responded with ambiguity

Iannucci addressed the comparisons on X/Twitter, responding with a hint of ambiguity when a fan shared a clip from Veep with the caption "It's always this show," to which he replied: "Is it?" In the clip, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who portrays Selina Meyer—a fictional VP—says, "POTUS is leaving...he's not gonna run for a second term." "I'm going to run for President!" Another fan suggested that Iannucci "continues to predict our political reality," prompting him to respond: "Still working on the ending."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the clip here

Presidential withdrawal

Biden's historic decision mirrors 'Veep' plotline

President Biden's decision not to seek re-election in 2024 marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first US president in 56 years to make such a decision. His withdrawal followed a poor performance at a debate against Donald Trump and subsequent pressure to step down. Despite this, Biden will serve his remaining term as president until January.

Art imitates life

'Veep' continues to reflect real-life political events

This is not the first time Veep has been compared to real-life politics. Last month, Iannucci drew parallels between a plotline in another one of his shows, The Thick of It, and the Conservative Party's immigration initiative. These instances underscore how the political satire series often mirrors actual political events. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans have also spotted a chilling resemblance to Harris's presidential run with the storyline from the iconic animated series The Simpsons.