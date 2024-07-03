In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite admitting to a subpar performance in his recent debate with Trump, 81-year-old President Biden, the oldest in American history, remains resolute about his ability to defeat Trump in the upcoming elections.

His debate performance, marked by a raspy voice and rhetorical missteps, was reportedly affected by a cold.

A CNN poll showed a shift in public opinion, with 67% believing Trump won the debate, a stark contrast to the 2020 poll where 53% thought Biden had won. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Biden attributes poor debate performance to exhaustion

Biden quips he 'almost fell asleep' during debate with Trump

By Chanshimla Varah 12:23 pm Jul 03, 202412:23 pm

What's the story United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged his subpar performance at the first presidential debate with Donald Trump, attributing it to exhaustion from extensive travel. "I didn't listen to my staff...and then I almost fell asleep onstage," he said during a campaign fundraiser in McLean, Virginia. It was not immediately known to what extent Biden was joking about nearly falling asleep, as he has a history of making candid or unexpected remarks during fundraisers.

Health worries

Biden's health concerns spark party anxiety

Before the debate, Biden visited France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, then returned to the US before attending the Group of Seven Summit in Italy. He then attended a fundraiser in Los Angeles and spent time in Camp David, Maryland, preparing for the debate. But the travels are not an excuse for the performance, he added. His aides had previously mentioned that he had been suffering from a cold during the debate.

Unwavering resolve

Biden remains determined despite debate setback

Despite his self-admitted poor performance, Biden emphasized the importance of defeating Trump in the upcoming November elections. He defended his ability to take on Trump after the debate performance, marked by a raspy voice and rhetorical missteps. On Friday, Biden first addressed his poor performance, saying, "I know I'm not a young man. I don't speak...debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know—I know how to tell the truth!"

Age factor

Biden: Oldest President in American history

At 81, Biden is the oldest president in American history, with Trump, 78, being the second oldest. A CNN flash poll revealed that 67% of viewers think Trump won the presidential debate on Thursday night, while 33% said Biden did better. This is a substantial departure from CNN's 2020 poll, in which 53% of viewers believed that Biden had won the final debate against Trump, according to Fox News.