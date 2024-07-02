In brief Simplifying... In brief In response to a dwindling population and a lack of skilled workers, Greece has introduced a six-day workweek for businesses providing 24/7 services.

Greece adopts six-day workweek amid global trend toward shorter weeks

What's the story Greece has recently implemented a six-day workweek to boost productivity, as reported by The Guardian. This move contrasts with the trend in countries like Belgium, Denmark, and the Netherlands, which have adopted a four-day workweek. The new measure was enforced from Monday, July 1 and is part of broader labour laws passed in 2023.

Targeted approach

6-day workweek targets specific industries amid worker shortage

The Greek government has introduced the six-day workweek in response to a declining population and a shortage of skilled workers. The new arrangement applies only to businesses offering round-the-clock services. Employees in selected industries can choose to work an additional two hours per day or an extra eight-hour shift, receiving a 40% top-up fee on their daily wage.

Opposition

Greek six-day workweek faces strong criticism

The new six-day workweek initiative in Greece has been met with significant criticism. Critics argue that it undermines legal protections and reverses workers' rights under the guise of flexibility. Akis Sotiropoulos, a member of the civil servants' union, stated that the six-day workweek "made no sense whatsoever." He criticized Greece's decision by saying, "When almost every other civilised country is enacting a four-day week, Greece decides to go the other way."