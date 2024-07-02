In brief Simplifying... In brief A Dutch couple, married for nearly 50 years, chose to end their lives together through euthanasia, sharing their final meal with their son.

Euthanasia, legalized in the Netherlands in 2002, allows patients suffering unbearably with no hope of improvement to request life termination.

Dutch couple chooses euthanasia for relief

Why a happily married Dutch couple decided to die together

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:50 pm Jul 02, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Jan Faber (70) and Els van Leeningen (71), a Dutch couple who had been together since kindergarten, chose euthanasia to end their lives. Both were suffering from severe health conditions—Jan had a debilitating back problem, while Els was diagnosed with progressive dementia. "If you take a lot of medicine, you live like a zombie. So with the pain I have, and Els's illness, I think we have to stop this," Jan told the BBC.

Last Supper

Couple's final moments together before euthanasia

The couple, married for nearly half a century, had their final meal with their son who chose to remain anonymous. The emotional experience was shared by the son with BBC, "I remember we were having dinner in the evening, and I got tears in my eyes just watching us all having that final dinner together." Els echoed her husband's sentiments about euthanasia saying, "There is no other solution."

Legal framework

Euthanasia in the Netherlands: A legal perspective

Euthanasia became legal in the Netherlands under the Termination of Life on Request and Assisted Suicide (Review Procedures) Act in 2001, with the law taking effect in 2002. The country was the first to legalize euthanasia. As per the official website, euthanasia requests are made by "patients experiencing unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement."