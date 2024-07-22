In short Simplifying... In short Triptii Dimri, known for her roles in films like Animal and Laila Majnu, faced challenges while transitioning to comedy for 'Bad Newz'.

She credits her improved performance to her acting coach, Saurabh Sachdeva, who advised her to stop judging her character.

Triptii Dimri expands acting repertoire with 'Bad Newz'

Triptii Dimri struggled while shifting to comedy for 'Bad Newz'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:37 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Rising Bollywood star, Triptii Dimri, is expanding her acting repertoire with a variety of new projects. These include her first major comedic role in the recently released Bad Newz. Before this venture, Dimri had made a name for herself in dramatic roles. In a recent interview, she confessed to Variety that she has always been drawn toward drama as it's her favorite genre. However, she felt the need to diversify to enhance her craft.

Dimri discussed challenges in comedy transition

Dimri admitted that her transition to comedy was initially challenging. She said: "I remember the first few weeks, I was really struggling to understand the character or to understand the beats of the film." The movie, a thematic sequel to the 2019 hit pregnancy comedy Good Newwz, delves into heteropaternal superfecundation—a reproductive process where twins are born from different biological fathers. Dimri credited director Anand Tiwari and co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk for guiding her through this new genre.

Dimri credited acting coach for improved performance

Dimri's acting coach, Saurabh Sachdeva, played a pivotal role in her performance. He advised her to stop judging her character, which she said was hindering her portrayal. "He said, 'You're not being able to portray it because you're judging your character,'" Dimri recalled. She added that once she stopped judging the character, she was able to "play the character with full honesty."

Meanwhile, Dimri also dished on 'Animal' sequel 'Animal Park'

Dimri's profile saw a significant boost last year after she starred in the controversial yet commercially successful film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Despite sparking debate due to its depiction of misogyny, Dimri stated that the experience brought her work to a wider audience. A sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park, is being planned, but Dimri confessed, "Honestly, I'm as clueless as the audience is, I don't know when it will start or what's the story."

Quick glance: Dimri's acclaimed performances and future projects

Before her breakthrough role in Animal, Dimri had already received critical acclaim for her performances in several films, including the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu. She also starred in two Netflix productions, the supernatural thriller Bulbbul (2020) and the psychological drama Qala (2022). Looking ahead, Dimri is set to appear in the major feature film franchise installment Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and the drama Dhadak 2.