Prime Minister Modi is set to engage in a packed schedule at the G7 outreach session, including a summit on Artificial Intelligence and Energy, and bilateral talks with global leaders.

Despite his commitment to bolstering India-Italy relations and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions, he will not attend the Ukraine Peace Summit.

This marks Modi's fifth consecutive and India's 11th overall participation in the G7 summit, where India is an invited Outreach Country.

Indian PM Modi attends G7 Summit

G7 Summit: What's on PM Modi's agenda?

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Thursday night to attend the 50th G7 Summit, his first foreign visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term. The summit, taking place from June 13 to 15 in Italy's Apulia region, is expected to focus on discussions about the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas war talks. Modi's participation comes at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni.

Schedule

PM Modi's agenda at the G7 Summit

PM Modi is set to have a busy day at the G7 outreach session on Friday. He will participate in a summit session titled "Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean," hosted by Italian PM Meloni and joined by Pope Francis. In his departure statement, the PM expressed his anticipation for the event, saying "I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and discussing a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better and improving lives of people."

Discussions

Modi's bilateral talks and potential interactions

PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with world leaders including Meloni, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. While an interaction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is speculated, no confirmations have been made yet.

Participation

Modi's commitment and non-participation in Ukraine peace summit

The PM will address the outreach session of the G7 Summit and has expressed his commitment to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions. However, he will not participate in the Ukraine Peace Summit, hosted by Switzerland from June 15 to 16. According to foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra, India will be represented at this meeting "at an appropriate level," but a decision on who will attend is yet to be made.

Information

India's 11th G7 summit

The G7 (Group of Seven) includes the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan. While the European Union is not a member, it participates in the annual summit. India has been invited as an Outreach Country, along with Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and some international organizations, including the United Nations. PM Modi will attend the G7 summit for the fifth consecutive time. This will be India's 11th G7 summit.