Five others were also injured in the explosion

5 killed in blast at explosives-making factory in Nagpur

By Chanshimla Varah 06:46 pm Jun 13, 202406:46 pm

What's the story An explosion at an explosives manufacturing unit in Dhamna village, Nagpur, claimed the lives of five people on Thursday. Five others were also injured in the explosion at Chamundi Explosive Pvt Ltd. The explosion took place around 1:00pm when the workers were packing explosives, said a local police official, according to PTI. Following the explosion, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh also visited the scene to assess the situation.

Manager and owner of the unit absconding

Deshmukh told ANI that the manager and owner of the unit are on the run. "The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment... A team from the explosive department is here and further investigation is underway," the former Maharashtra home minister said. Deshmush has urged local police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this unfortunate event. The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated.

