'The Simpsons' 20-year-old prediction of Kamala Harris's presidential bid

By Tanvi Gupta 01:55 pm Jul 22, 202401:55 pm

What's the story Just when you think The Simpsons predictions couldn't get any more uncanny, another one surfaces. Following the announcement that Joe Biden will withdraw from the presidential race, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a chilling resemblance to a storyline from the iconic animated series. When Biden (81) confirmed he won't be challenging Donald Trump for a second term, he endorsed VP Kamala Harris as his successor, and the internet exploded with buzz, drawing parallels to the legendary prophetic episodes of The Simpsons.

This 'The Simpsons' episode reflected current political scenario

Fans of The Simpsons were quick to draw parallels between the current political situation and an episode from the show's 11th season, titled Bart to the Future. This episode, first aired in March 2000, presents a hypothetical future where Lisa Simpson is President of the US. Interestingly, Lisa's attire in this episode—a purple blazer and pearl necklace—closely matches what Harris wore at her 2021 Vice Presidential swearing-in ceremony.

Here's how netizens reacted to 'The Simpsons' prediction

Netizens were quick to comment on this coincidence. One user wrote, "The Simpsons are back at it again," while another stated, "Simpsons predictions always accurate." Some even suggested that the writers of The Simpsons should be studied at Harvard or might be time travelers. Al Jean—the writer and executive producer of the series—shared a post saying, "Simpsons 'prediction' I'm proud to be a part of." Harris expressed her gratitude for Biden's endorsement and pledged to earn and win the nomination.

'The Simpsons' is known for seemingly predicting major world events

The Simpsons has a history of seemingly predicting significant global events, including celebrity deaths, political milestones, pop culture scandals, and sporting victories. Jean, one of the show's longest-serving writers, previously attributed these coincidences to luck and the vast number of episodes produced since the show's premiere in 1990. He stated, "One of our writers, the guy whose episode predicted Donald Trump as President, said it best, 'If you write 700 episodes and you don't predict anything, then you're pretty bad.'"