Kim Kardashian's bodysuit malfunctioned? Khloe 'rescues' sister in hilarious video

01:47 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story For Kim Kardashian's social media followers, there's never a dull moment, and her latest Instagram Story is proof of it! Shared on Monday, the post is a gem featuring her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. In the playful clip, Khloe helps Kim fasten a black SKIMS bodysuit, while Kim's pants are humorously pulled down. The video was captioned by Kim as "Things I find in my phone...thanks @KhloeKardashian, (sic)."

The video, filmed in a bathroom mirror, captures the sisters' camaraderie as they struggle with the bodysuit's snaps located underneath Kim's pants. Throughout the clip, Kim can be heard saying, "This is literally what sisters do," and "I can't snap my bodysuit!" The two are seen chatting and laughing throughout their shared moment. Khloe also humorously commented on the situation saying, "This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long...When they're like, 'What are you doing in there?'"

Kardashian sisters recently made headlines at Anant-Radhika's wedding

The Kardashian sisters have had a busy summer, recently attending the lavish wedding of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. They shared their experiences from the celebration on social media. On July 14, Khloe posted photos of herself and Kim at the ceremony on Instagram with the caption: "Kim and Khloe take India...I can't believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!!" "The best memories with my bestie."

Kardashians served food at temple during India visit

During their trip to India, the Kardashian sisters also visited a temple to serve food alongside Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia. On July 16, Kim shared photos from their spiritual visit, expressing her gratitude: "Thank you @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls...I'm forever grateful." While in Mumbai, the sisters also took an auto rickshaw ride and embraced Indian culture and attire.