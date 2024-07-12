In short Simplifying... In short Shelley Duvall, the star of 'The Shining', has passed away at 75, leaving behind a legacy of memorable roles.

She began her career with Altman's 'Brewster McCloud' and achieved her breakthrough in '3 Women', winning the Best Actress award at Cannes.

Duvall's performance in 'The Shining' was exceptional despite the controversy surrounding it, and she also made a fun cameo in 'Time Bandits', where she sustained an injury during filming.

Remembering Shelley Duvall's iconic career

'The Shining' star Shelley Duvall (75) dies: Her memorable roles

By Tanvi Gupta 01:24 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Discovered by director Robert Altman, the iconic actor of the 1970s, Shelley Duvall became a defining star of her era despite falling into acting almost accidentally. Known for her nuanced performances in films like 3 Women and The Shining, Duvall never quite fit into the Hollywood mold but remained true to herself. Her passing on Thursday marked the end of a remarkable career. In honor of her legacy, we reflect on her impressive body of work.

#1

'Brewster McCloud'

Duvall's film career began with her role in Altman's bizarre 1970 film, Brewster McCloud. The movie centers on Brewster (Bud Cort)—a young man who resides within the Houston Astrodome and dreams of crafting wings for flight. Duvall enters the scene as Suzanne, a tour guide whose cheerfulness and distinctive style, including her signature over-the-top eyelashes, instantly captivate the audience. Suzanne's character proves to be more complex as the film unfolds.

#2

'3 Women'

Following her roles in Nashville and McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Duvall achieved her breakthrough in Altman's unsettling thriller 3 Women—a role that earned her the Best Actress award at Cannes. She portrays Millie Lammoreaux—a complex nurse working at a California desert elderly care facility. Millie initially appears friendly, but her reality is far bleaker. In an interview, Duvall elaborated on how she incorporated personal details, like Millie's love for tuna melts, and Scrabble—to build a relatable yet flawed character.

#3

'The Shining'

Duvall's role in The Shining has been shrouded in controversy. While some reports claim director Stanley Kubrick pushed her to the point of emotional distress, Duvall herself spoke positively about the experience, though in the past, she did acknowledge the demanding nature of the role. Regardless, her performance as Wendy Torrance—wife of Jack Nicholson's character—is undeniably exceptional. Duvall portrays Wendy as a deeply anxious woman from the very beginning.

#4

'Time Bandits'

In a brief but memorable appearance in Terry Gilliam's wacky time-travel movie, Duvall has a fun cameo. Alongside comedian Michael Palin, she portrays a couple enjoying a romantic carriage ride during Robin Hood's era. Their idyllic moment is abruptly shattered when a group of bandits burst through the carriage roof. Interestingly, Duvall reportedly sustained an injury during filming when Gilliam himself landed on her head after leaping through the carriage top!