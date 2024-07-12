Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19; to miss Anant-Radhika's wedding
In unfortunate news, actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19, halting promotional activities for his newly released film, Sarfira. A source told Hindustan Times that Kumar decided to get tested after feeling unwell during promotions and learning that some crew members had also contracted the virus. Fans had hoped Kumar would pause his busy schedule to attend Anant Ambani's wedding today—especially after the groom personally visited the actor's home to extend the invitation. However, this now appears unlikely.
Kumar immediately isolated himself after his positive test result
Kumar received his positive test result on Friday morning and promptly isolated himself. The source informed, "The actor tested positive on Friday morning, and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani's wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him." "It's disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself." This development comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases coinciding with the onset of monsoon season.
'Sarfira' was released amid Kumar's health concerns
His latest film Sarfira, an official adaptation of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, hit theaters on Friday, coinciding with Kumar's health scare. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the drama also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Tamil superstar Suriya in a cameo role. Meanwhile, regarding the Ambani wedding, international celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and singer Rema have arrived in Mumbai, with many other celebrities from the political, business, and entertainment world expected to attend the event.