Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas dazzled at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, with Priyanka stunning in a yellow lehenga and Nick in a pastel pink sherwani.

The star-studded event also saw appearances from celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan.

The three-day wedding celebration, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, included events like Shubh Vivaah and Shubh Aashirwad, concluding with a grand reception, Mangal Utsav.

Anant Ambani's lavish wedding festivities

'Barbie' Priyanka, her 'Ken' Nick steal show at Anant-Radhika wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 08:10 pm Jul 12, 202408:10 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, is marrying his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding has attracted Bollywood A-listers, international celebrities including the Kardashians, politicians, and tech CEOs. Among the attendees were Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, who made a stylish entrance in traditional Indian attire. Before gracing the red carpet, Jonas shared a fun video featuring his wife, capturing everyone's hearts.

Celebrity fashion

They dazzled in ethnic attire

Chopra Jonas looked stunning in a yellow lehenga, featuring a sleeveless blouse with intricate threadwork and a matching skirt. Jonas sported a pastel pink sherwani adorned with silver embellishments, along with a golden and red rose brooch. The couple shared their look on social media as they headed to the wedding venue, dancing to the Barbie song in their car. The pair arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, sharing a romantic picture from their hotel on Instagram Stories.

Other celebrities

Jonas danced to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai'

Groom-to-be Anant arrived at the wedding venue, where the baraatis danced with full enthusiasm. A video has surfaced showing the billionaire heir making a grand entrance, accompanied by Chopra Jonas and Jonas dancing beside him to Sapne Mein Milti Hai. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor performed his iconic song One Two Ka Four from Ram Lakhan. The wedding turned into a Ram Lakhan reunion, with Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit also in attendance.

Romantic tale

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan was spotted repeating her sequin 'saree'

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan arrived at the wedding with her brother, Aryan Khan. She wore a fully sequined saree by Manish Malhotra, which she had previously donned during the Diwali 2023 festivities. The siblings posed together for the paparazzi at the venue. They were joined by a host of other celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajinikanth and his family, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

Wedding schedule

Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations span three days

The wedding celebrations of Ambani and Merchant is taking place at Mumbai's esteemed Jio World Convention Centre over three days. The festivities commenced with Shubh Vivaah on Friday, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday (July 13), an event restricted to individuals above 14 years old, reportedly. The grandeur will conclude with Mangal Utsav, a wedding reception scheduled for Sunday (July 14).