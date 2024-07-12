'Barbie' Priyanka, her 'Ken' Nick steal show at Anant-Radhika wedding
Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, is marrying his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding has attracted Bollywood A-listers, international celebrities including the Kardashians, politicians, and tech CEOs. Among the attendees were Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, who made a stylish entrance in traditional Indian attire. Before gracing the red carpet, Jonas shared a fun video featuring his wife, capturing everyone's hearts.
They dazzled in ethnic attire
Chopra Jonas looked stunning in a yellow lehenga, featuring a sleeveless blouse with intricate threadwork and a matching skirt. Jonas sported a pastel pink sherwani adorned with silver embellishments, along with a golden and red rose brooch. The couple shared their look on social media as they headed to the wedding venue, dancing to the Barbie song in their car. The pair arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, sharing a romantic picture from their hotel on Instagram Stories.
Jonas danced to 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai'
Groom-to-be Anant arrived at the wedding venue, where the baraatis danced with full enthusiasm. A video has surfaced showing the billionaire heir making a grand entrance, accompanied by Chopra Jonas and Jonas dancing beside him to Sapne Mein Milti Hai. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor performed his iconic song One Two Ka Four from Ram Lakhan. The wedding turned into a Ram Lakhan reunion, with Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit also in attendance.
Meanwhile, Suhana Khan was spotted repeating her sequin 'saree'
Meanwhile, Suhana Khan arrived at the wedding with her brother, Aryan Khan. She wore a fully sequined saree by Manish Malhotra, which she had previously donned during the Diwali 2023 festivities. The siblings posed together for the paparazzi at the venue. They were joined by a host of other celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajinikanth and his family, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.
Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations span three days
The wedding celebrations of Ambani and Merchant is taking place at Mumbai's esteemed Jio World Convention Centre over three days. The festivities commenced with Shubh Vivaah on Friday, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday (July 13), an event restricted to individuals above 14 years old, reportedly. The grandeur will conclude with Mangal Utsav, a wedding reception scheduled for Sunday (July 14).