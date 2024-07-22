In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Bad Newz' had a successful opening weekend, raking in ₹29.55 crore in India and making a strong international debut with $1.1M in North America.

'Bad Newz' rakes in ₹29.55cr on opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:44 pm Jul 22, 202401:44 pm

What's the story The Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri-led film Bad Newz has made a strong debut at the box office, earning ₹29.55 crore in its opening weekend, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie surpassed the collection of Kaushal's previous big release Uri: The Surgical Strike, by opening at ₹8.5 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, earnings for Bad Newz increased significantly, marking it as the sixth biggest earner of 2024.

Weekend earnings

'Bad Newz' surpasses other big releases of 2024

The film's earnings showed a 23% increase on Saturday, bringing in ₹2 crore more than its opening day. On Sunday, the growth continued with an additional 7.32% increase, resulting in ₹11 crore for the day and a grand total of ₹29.55 crore India nett for the weekend. This impressive performance placed Bad Newz ahead of other notable releases such as Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD, which earned only ₹8.25 crore on its fourth Sunday.

Box office competition

'Bad Newz' outperforms 'Sarfira,' dominates in key markets

Bad Newz also outshone Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, which had fewer screens and collected a total of ₹21.25 crore even after 10 days of its release. In contrast, Bad Newz, with double the screens, surpassed the overall collection of Sarfira in just three days. The film's Sunday collection was primarily from Chennai (60.25%), followed by Jaipur (39.75%), Bhopal (37.25%), Bengaluru (34%), and Delhi-NCR (32.5%).

Global success

'Bad Newz' makes strong international debut

Internationally, Bad Newz has also made a mark, grossing an estimated $1.1M at the North American box office. Additional earnings from other markets are expected to push the global box office total past ₹40 crore. The film now faces competition from Deadpool & Wolverine, set to release on Friday. However, Bad Newz has already shown strong performance in its initial days, surpassing the three-day business of Bollywood's last released romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.