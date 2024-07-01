Is Karan Patel jobless? He hints so in salty post
Television actor Karan Patel, known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently expressed his desire for new work opportunities on Instagram. In a humorous comment on the media frenzy surrounding Deepika Padukone's baby bump reveal, he asked to get back to work and inquired about "casting opportunities." Recently, Padukone had drawn significant attention by revealing her baby bump at a Mumbai event promoting her film, Kalki 2898 AD.
'Let me know if anyone's casting...'
In his Instagram Stories, Patel wrote, "Ok, so now that the general elections are over, India has won the T20 world cup, Deepika Padukone's Cutest Baby Bump has also been revealed...Now, can we get back to work please?" "And let me know if anyone's casting." Patel, who has appeared in numerous television serials and reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, last appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which concluded in October 2020.
Padukone flaunted baby bump, grabbed all eyeballs
A few weeks ago, Padukone drew significant attention when she proudly displayed her baby bump at a Mumbai event promoting her film. She appeared in a black, form-fitting dress and later shared her look on Instagram with the caption, "Okay enough... Now I'm hungry!" This event was referenced by Patel in his Instagram Story. To recall, Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh had announced their pregnancy in February.
Patel's stance on 'Bigg Boss' and career trajectories
Despite multiple offers, Patel has consistently declined to appear on the reality show Bigg Boss, criticizing it as "dirty and disrespectful," in an interview. He recently clarified these comments to Galatta India, stating that his words were misunderstood. "What I meant is even Salman bhai says it again and again that the show has become so dirty that even he cannot sit with his mother and watch it. That's exactly what I repeated."
Patel believes that 'Bigg Boss' doesn't significantly change career
Patel also discussed the impact of Bigg Boss on careers, emphasizing that the show does not significantly change career paths. According to him, contestants like his friend Aly Goni did not see a career boost post-Bigg Boss. "For instance, my friend Aly Goni, YRF didn't sign him after he came out of Bigg Boss...Salman Khan saying that 'you deserve a lot of work' is not going to get you a film." Currently, BB's spin-off, BB OTT Season 3, is streaming.