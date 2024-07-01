In brief Simplifying... In brief TV actor Karan Patel, known for shows like "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2", hinted at being jobless in a recent Instagram post, asking if anyone's casting.

Karan Patel seemingly seeks new work opportunities

Is Karan Patel jobless? He hints so in salty post

What's the story Television actor Karan Patel, known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently expressed his desire for new work opportunities on Instagram. In a humorous comment on the media frenzy surrounding Deepika Padukone's baby bump reveal, he asked to get back to work and inquired about "casting opportunities." Recently, Padukone had drawn significant attention by revealing her baby bump at a Mumbai event promoting her film, Kalki 2898 AD.

Career path

'Let me know if anyone's casting...'

In his Instagram Stories, Patel wrote, "Ok, so now that the general elections are over, India has won the T20 world cup, Deepika Padukone's Cutest Baby Bump has also been revealed...Now, can we get back to work please?" "And let me know if anyone's casting." Patel, who has appeared in numerous television serials and reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, last appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which concluded in October 2020.

Focus point

Padukone flaunted baby bump, grabbed all eyeballs

A few weeks ago, Padukone drew significant attention when she proudly displayed her baby bump at a Mumbai event promoting her film. She appeared in a black, form-fitting dress and later shared her look on Instagram with the caption, "Okay enough... Now I'm hungry!" This event was referenced by Patel in his Instagram Story. To recall, Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh had announced their pregnancy in February.

Show impact

Patel's stance on 'Bigg Boss' and career trajectories

Despite multiple offers, Patel has consistently declined to appear on the reality show Bigg Boss, criticizing it as "dirty and disrespectful," in an interview. He recently clarified these comments to Galatta India, stating that his words were misunderstood. "What I meant is even Salman bhai says it again and again that the show has become so dirty that even he cannot sit with his mother and watch it. That's exactly what I repeated."

Massive impact

Patel believes that 'Bigg Boss' doesn't significantly change career

Patel also discussed the impact of Bigg Boss on careers, emphasizing that the show does not significantly change career paths. According to him, contestants like his friend Aly Goni did not see a career boost post-Bigg Boss. "For instance, my friend Aly Goni, YRF didn't sign him after he came out of Bigg Boss...Salman Khan saying that 'you deserve a lot of work' is not going to get you a film." Currently, BB's spin-off, BB OTT Season 3, is streaming.