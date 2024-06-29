In brief Simplifying... In brief The NHTSA has recalled over 120,000 Honda cars in the US due to a defect in the rear-view camera's wire harness, which could break and cause the camera to fail.

NHTSA recalls over 1.2 lakh Honda cars in US

What's the story The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated a recall query into more than 120,000 Honda's Ridgeline vehicles. The investigation, announced on Friday, pertains to models produced from the years 2017 to 2019. The focus of the probe is potential failures of the rear-view camera (RVC) due to a material defect in the RVC wire harness.

The NHTSA has identified a potential issue with the RVC wire harnesses in the affected cars. The harness was built with a material that could break upon repeated opening and closing of the tailgate. This defect could eventually lead to a total loss of rear-view camera function, posing potential safety risks for drivers.

In response to the identified issue, Honda has found a solution in the form of a replacement harness. This new harness, produced by a different supplier, is made of an improved material. The regulator noted that this enhanced material is designed to withstand wear and tear from bending, potentially preventing future rear-view camera failures.