Ducati teases Hypermotard 698 Mono in India prior to launch

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:29 pm Jun 29, 202412:29 pm

What's the story The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, the smallest motorbike in the Ducati lineup, is gearing up for its launch in the Indian market. The Italian manufacturer has hinted at the vehicle's upcoming debut on its social media channels, although an exact launch date still remains undisclosed. The anticipated price point for this two-wheeler is around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Performance

Hypermotard 698 Mono boasts a powerful engine

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by the Superquadro Mono engine, acclaimed as the most potent single-cylinder mill. This liquid-cooled unit has a capacity of 659cc and can generate a maximum power of 76.43hp at 9,750rpm and a peak torque of 62.76Nm at 8,000rpm. A global market version with lower power and torque output is also available from Ducati.

Gearbox

It features an advanced transmission setup

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is equipped with a 6-speed transmission, its gear ratios influenced by Ducati's experience with the Panigale V4. The first gear is specifically designed for slow corners, maximizing thrust. Additionally, the gearbox can be fitted with the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down, essentially functioning as a quickshifter.

Facilities

Design and riding aids

The design of the Hypermotard 698 Mono mirrors a smaller version of the Hypermotard 950. It is packed with riding aids such as Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Power Launch, and Engine Brake Control. The motorbike also offers four riding modes - Sport, Road, Urban, and Wet - along with three power modes: Low, Mid, and High.

Specs

Hardware and safety features

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is equipped with fully adjustable 45mm Marzocchi inverted forks for suspension duties and a fully adjustable Sachs mono-shock at the rear. The braking power is provided by a 330mm disc with a Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial caliper at the front, and a 240mm disc in the rear. For added safety, the motorcycle also features dual-channel ABS.