Oklahoma City's skyscraper gets green light for 'Unlimited' height

03:11 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story The United States is set to witness the construction of its tallest building in Oklahoma City, with developer Matteson Capital receiving approval for unrestricted height. As per Dezeen, the Oklahoma City Council approved a new zoning application last Tuesday for the Legends Tower, lifting original height restrictions that capped it at 1,750 feet. The tower is now projected to reach an impressive 1,907 feet.

Project details

Legends Tower: A new architectural marvel in the making

The Legends Tower, once completed, will house two apartment buildings, low-income housing units, garages, and a Hyatt Dream Hotel with 480 rooms and 85 condos. These condos will be located 22 stories above parking and retail space. The project's only remaining hurdle is its proposed digital signage that has sparked debate in previous rezoning presentations, according to the Oklahoman.

Signage issue

Signage controversy surrounding the Legends Tower

Mark Zitzow, the director of urban planning at Johnson and Associates, mentioned that the signage language has been eliminated and will be replaced by what is expected to be the city's most comprehensive signing package. He further clarified that billboards and accessory signs are not allowed. A sign package must be submitted, detailing every sign on the project, including LED lighting and visual representations of the public view.

Schedule update

Construction timeline for the Legends Tower revised

The construction of the $1.2 billion (₹1,00,26,38,48,000) two-phase development, initially scheduled to begin this summer, has been postponed until fall. This ambitious project, set to redefine the city's skyline with its unrestricted height, is now ready to proceed with construction following recent approvals and resolution of zoning issues. The delay in schedule ensures all aspects of the project are meticulously planned and executed.

Opulent space

Legends Tower: A new icon of luxury

Legends Tower would rise to more than twice the height of the Devon Energy Center, currently the tallest building in Oklahoma City at 844 feet. The structure will feature 126 stories above the development's base podium, known as the Boardwalk at Bricktown. This massive tower will include 86 levels dedicated to luxury residences, complete with an amenity level. It will also house 12 levels of opulent penthouse space.